Sonakshi Sinha's day out with Zaheer Iqbal's family ahead of their wedding; see pic

Recently, a sneak peek of the fam jam was shared by Zaheer’s sister and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi on Instagram.

Family time

In the picture, the Heeramandi actor was seen bonding with her soon-to-be father-in-law, Iqbal Ratnasi, Zaheer with mother and sister, and celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

Meanwhile, the groom-to-be, Zaheer, was clicked standing between his mother and sister. Sonakshi is seen in a pink attire, while Zaheer opted for a casual vibe in a white outfit. They all are looking at the camera and beaming with joy.

Sonakshi Singh with Zaheer's family.

What we know about the wedding

If buzz is to be believed, Sonakshi and Zaheer will marry on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai. Recently, Poonam Dhillon and Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding.

“I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Bohot pyara invite bheja hai usne. I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness. (She has sent a very beautiful invite. I have known her since she was a child and I have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness),” Poonam told Instant Bollywood.

Sometime back, Sonakshi’s wedding invite was leaked online last week. The wedding invite also includes an audio QR code which features a sweet message from Sonakshi and Zaheer.

The invite says, "We're making it official (finally)! The rumours were true."

Their wedding invite stated, “The moment where go from being each other’s rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend,” Sonakshi said, before Zaheer added, “To being each other’s definite and official husband and wife.” “Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you’re doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there."

The wedding invite also said, "Dress code: formal and festive, just don't wear red." Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been dating for seven years, co-starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

Wedding venue

The couple will celebrate the wedding at Bastian, Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invite says that the celebrations will start at 8 pm. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will have a registered marriage.

According to a Zoom report, the actors will register their marriage on June 23, which will be followed by a wedding party for friends and colleagues from the film industry.