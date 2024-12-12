Sonakshi Sinha reacts to pregnancy rumours: ‘Main bus moti ho gayi hun'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in June this year after dating for a long time. The couple first sparked pregnancy rumours when they were spotted outside a clinic together and later a picture of the newlywed fuelled these rumours. Now, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Sonakshi Sinha has finally dismissed the rumours with a witty and humorous response. Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on pregnancy rumours.(Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to pregnancy rumours

When asked if they were invited going multiple dinner or lunch after marriage, Sonakshi Sinha replied, “Yes, and guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight). That day somebody congratulated him (Zaheer Iqbal). Can’t we enjoy our marriage?” Zaheer then joked, “The next day her diet started.”

Sonakshi added, “It’s only been four months, we are genuinely busy traveling so much. We are enjoying ourselves and people’s lunch and dinner are not getting over.” Zaheer then quipped, “The funny part is it came out of somewhere. There was a photo of us with our dog and they were like ‘Oh she is pregnant’. I was like how it even related?” Sonakshi then said, “People are crazy.”

How Sonakshi Sinha's pregnancy rumours started

In October, Sonakshi Sinha had shared a picture with Zaheer Iqbal and was seen holding her dog in her arms. She captioned the post, "Guess the pookie." The post sparked pregnancy rumours with many congratulating the then newlywed couple in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Congratulations on the pregnancy." Another Instagram user wrote, "Congrats for having a little one soon."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for seven years before tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on June 23. With family and close friends like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari in attendance, the ceremony was followed by a grand reception graced by Bollywood stars, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Salman Khan and Richa Chadha.