Sonakshi Sinha showers kisses on Zaheer Iqbal in heartfelt birthday post: ‘Even happier that I married you’

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June this year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating. The actor took to Instagram to celebrate Zaheer's birthday on Tuesday, and shared a bunch of mushy pictures together. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she and Zaheer Iqbal never had an issue over religion: 'Faith never came up in a discussion') Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of pictures with Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi wishes Zaheer

In the first picture, Sonakshi and Zaheer smiled at the camera as she put her head on his shoulder. In another picture, she planted a big kiss on Zaheer's cheek and gave him a giant hug. Sonakshi captioned the heartfelt post: “After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that i married you 😂😘 Happy Birthday best boy - I love you”

Zaheer replied to the post, saying: “I love you more.”

More details

Sonakshi and Zaheer both starred in the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi. Zaheer, son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi and a close friend of Salman Khan, was backed by Salman for his debut film, "Notebook," where he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sonakshi was introduced to Zaheer by Salman at a party.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on the same date they started dating. They hosted a grand reception at the Mumbai restaurant Bastian the same day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote in the caption of the joint Instagram post.