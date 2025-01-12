Sonakshi Sinha snaps at paparazzi for following her, asks them to give her space: ‘Bas karo ab’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is known for keeping her calm and friendly banter with the paparazzi. However, she lost her cool at the photographers at a recent event in Mumbai when they followed her. She expressed her frustration by asking them to give her some space and stop following her. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's brothers skip joint birthday bash for Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Watch Sonakshi Sinha attended the event in Mumbai with her husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonakshi loses her cool

On Saturday, Sonakshi attended an event in Mumbai with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Now, a video has emerged on social media, which shows Sonakshi losing her cool and scolding the photographers, asking them to give her some space to move around freely.

In the video, Sonakshi can be seen making her way inside the venue as she attended the event. At one point, she is seen talking to her friend. However, the paparazzi were seen following her throughout and while she tried to remain composed, at one point, she lost her calm.

"Guys, bas karo! Ho gaya, ho gaya," an irritated Sonakshi was seen telling the photographers as they surrounded her. She then asked them to allow her to move out, following which she joined her husband Zaheer Iqbal inside the venue.

For the outing, Sonakshi wore black attire, completing her look with minimal makeup along with winged eyeliner. Zaheer coordinated with Sonakshi and was seen in a black outfit.

Sonakshi made her relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal official by getting married to him in June last year. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, the same date they started dating.

What’s next for Sonakshi?

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. It was released on ZEE5 last year. Next, she will be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness, which will also feature Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.