Sonakshi Sinha's brothers skip joint birthday bash for Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Watch

Sonakshi throws a birthday party

Sonakshi gave her fans a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing a video on her YouTube channel, which featured a tour of the party. The video offered a sneak peek into the celebrations, which were filled with love, laughter, and warmth.

Shatrughan turned 79 on December 9, 2024 and Zaheer celebrated his 36th birthday on December 10.

Sonakshi shared that this birthday celebration marked a special milestone - it was the first time that her father and her husband were celebrating their birthdays together. However, the party was somewhat made dull by the absence of her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, who had also skipped her wedding festivities in June last year.

Their absence from the birthday celebration has once again sparked curiosity about the reported rift within the Sinha family.

The birthday celebration was also attended by Rekha, who has shared a long-standing professional and personal association with the Sinha family. As soon as Rekha arrived at the party, she was seen rushing to touch Shatrughan's feet. Rekha and Shatrughan have worked together in several films, including Khoon Bhari Maang and Raampur Ka Lakshman.

The evening took an emotional turn when Shatrughan's wife Poonam Sinha took the microphone to welcome Rekha. With a warm smile, Poonam announced, "I want to tell everyone that my soul sister is here. Everybody say hello to her."

When Zaheer arrived at the party, he too showed his respect for Rekha by touching her feet.

More from the party

A nostalgic moment from the birthday celebration was captured in the video, where Sonakshi showcased a collection of vintage film magazines. Each magazine featured her father, Shatrughan, on the cover. The magazines, which dated back to as early as 1972, were preserved in plastic bags. It seems Sonakshi got the magazines as a gift at the party.

Sonakshi’s marriage with Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for a few years before opting for an intimate wedding on the day they fell in love. They threw a bash for their closest friends and family later in the day. “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife,” they wrote sharing the wedding pictures.

In an interview with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan shared his view on the brothers skipping the big day. He said, “I won’t complain. They are only humans. They maybe still not be so mature. I do understand their pain and confusion. There is always cultural reaction. Maybe, if I was their age, I might have had a similar reaction to it. But, here is where your maturity, seniority, and experience comes in place. Hence, my reaction was not as extreme as my sons".