Sonam Bajwa asks paparazzi not to zoom in too much on her, says ‘thoda door raho’. Watch

Actor Sonam Bajwa was recently spotted at an event in Mumbai, where she had a friendly interaction with paparazzi. During the conversation, she politely requested the photographers to refrain from zooming in too much while taking pictures. Also read: Sonam Bajwa on rising production cost: I often do my own makeup, styling on set Sonam was most recently seen in Housefull 5.

Sonam warns paps

Several videos of Sonam Bajwa exiting the event and posing for photographers stationed outside have emerged on social media. One particular video is garnering attention because of Sonam’s request to photographers.

“Thoda door raho, zyaada zoom in mat karna.. Chalo peeche (Please take pictures from a distance and don’t zoom in),” Sonam told the photographers while coming to pose for them.

The photographers were heard agreeing to her request, following which she posed for them. Social media users appreciated Sonam's soft and calm tone while making the request to the paparazzi.

“Rightly said, well done,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Nice way of requesting".

Sonam’s latest big screen outing

Sonam was most recently seen in Housefull 5. It opened to a mixed response from the critics, but has done well at the box office. Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in the highly popular Housefull franchise. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by Tarun Manshukhani, Housefull 5 has grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide.

Sonam will next be seen in the romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which also stars Harshvardhan Rane. Announced earlier this year, the film explores themes of passion, love, and obsession. Directed by Milap Zaveri, who has also co-written the script with Mushtaq Shiekhi, it is a musical love story. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 2 this year.