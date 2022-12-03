Sonam Kapoor reveals she was nervous to leave son Vayu at home for Red Sea Film Festival: He was with my mom and sister

Sonam Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. She recently posted a video talking about feeling nervous as she was on her way to the airport. In the video, she also answered if she is going to miss her newborn son, Vayu as it was her first international event since the arrival of the little one. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest day 2

Sonam shared, “I’m going to miss him so much. I’m very nervous to leave him behind even if it is just for a day. He is with my mom and my sister so I am not that stressed. I am literally going for 20 hours. I have figured out a way to leave in the morning and come back.”

At the airport, the new mom Sonam Kapoor opted for a clean, fuss-free look. She wore a beige outfit with a long cream trench coat. She also sported oversized sunglasses as she headed towards Jeddah for the event. Sharing the video, the actor also gave a shoutout to her team and wrote in the caption of the post, “One day for @chopard at the @redseafilm With my best team.”

At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Sonam made a stylish entry in a red number with elaborate sleeves. She paired it with a chunky diamond necklace. Later she slipped into an equally gorgeous yellow outfit.

Besides Sonam, several other celebrities from Bollywood too attended the festival. This included Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s production, Blind. She completed the film shoot before she was pregnant with Vayu. The actor gave birth to her on on August 20.

Talking about work after the baby’s arrival, Sonam had earlier told Vogue, “I always was a little picky. I’m not really in the rat race, I’m just doing my own thing. I don’t think that will change, but priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.”

