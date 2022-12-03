Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest day 2: Pics

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dazzle at Red Sea Film Fest day 2: Pics

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 08:11 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra. Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were all at the Red Sea Film Festival on Friday.

Red Sea Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan at the film fest.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Red Sea Film Festival saw a second wave of Bollywood glamour on the day 2 of the fest on Friday. In attendance in Jeddah this time were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan. (Also read: Sharon Stone gasps, screams ‘oh my God’ as she spots Shah Rukh Khan next to her. Watch)

Priyanka showed up in a flowing yellow satin gown with a matching overcoat. She wore diamond jewellery and flaunted her new favourite mermaid hair. Sonam Kapoor wore a red number with enormous sleeves and also a chunky diamond necklace. She later changed into a yellow outfit.

Kareena and Saif also changed from their blue and white outfits from earlier in the day. She wore a shimmery golden saree and Saif wore a white suit with black pants. They were spotted interacting with journalists on the red carpet. Kareen and Saif championed an initiative that supports women's parity.

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival. Now, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are also expected to be part of the festival.

"I am extremely honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival. I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah," Ranbir said.

Akshay Kumar said he is excited to return for the second edition of the film gala. "The debut year was quite intimate and it's really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I'm happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage," he added.

