Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of Alia Bhatt's gifts for her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. See here

Alia Bhatt sent Sonam Kapoor gifts for her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sonam gave a glimpse of the gifts sent by Alia. A blue and white envelope with the word 'Vayu' written on it rested next to the wall in her house. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares pic from her babymoon in Italy, pregnant Sonam Kapoor says ‘I went there too’) Sonam Kapoor shared a post on Instagram.

A box, with a bunch of T-shirts, neatly folded next to each other was seen near the envelope. The colourful T-shirts had animal prints and also strips. Sharing the picture, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Cute, thank you." She also tagged Alia Bhatt and her company Ed-a-Mamma. Alia re-shared Sonam's post on her Instagram Stories with a pink heart and cat sticker.

Both Alia and Sonam welcomed their firstborns last year. Sonam and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, after dating for several years. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

They announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Alia tied the knot with actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple announced in June last year that they were ready to become parents. On November 6, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha Kapoor.

Fans will see Alia in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zara along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in AK vs AK, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, in 2020. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Yogita Bihani in pivotal roles.

