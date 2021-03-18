Sonam Kapoor stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand Ahuja. See here
- Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a fun picture of herself in purple hair filter on Instagram. See it here.
Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to post a boomerang video of herself in a brand new avatar. She debuted purple hair, with help from an Instagram filter. She mentioned how she did so only because of her husband, Anand Ahuja.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Purple and yellow just for Anand Ahuja." The video showed her long tresses falling softly around her in purple waves.
On the work front, Sonam has been shooting for her upcoming film, Blind in Glasgow, Scotland. Some time back, she had posted pictures of herself tackling the winter chill with the aid of a hot water bottle. Sharing it, she had written: "Hot water bottle for the win in cold naaah freeeezing Scotland . #BLIND"
Sonam has been away from India since last July. And while she misses her family in Mumbai, she has always made sure she remembers them on special days. On her sister, producer Rhea Kapoor's birthday, she had written, "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters 'Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one, Nobody’s sweating, When we’re dueting, Cause we’re having such fun'.”
On cousin Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, earlier this month, she had shared a throwback picture and had written: "My dearest Jaanu, wishing you nothing but lots of shine, sparkle and happiness. A total star, a bonafide diva and badass babe! Happy happy birthday my love. Miss you tonnes."
On her dad Anil Kapoor's birthday in December, she had written: "Happy happy birthday daddy... you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year. @anilskapoor."
