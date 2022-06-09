Sonam Kapoor turns 37: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor wish mom-to-be with throwback pics and sweet notes

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja, is celebrating her 37th birthday on June 9. Her family members wished her an extra special birthday this time as it marks her last birthday before she becomes a mom. Her father Anil Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor shared throwback pictures of the actor to wish her on the occasion. Also Read| Pregnant Sonam Kapoor begins third trimester with a photoshoot; fans call her a 'goddess'. See pic

Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures of Sonam, one of which showed her as a child leaning on him. Another showed her and her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in their childhood. Anil captioned the post, "Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms! Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand, and our little prince(ss) soon!"

Arjun Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of him and Sonam in their childhood, in which she had a smile on her face while he had a serious expression. He also dedicated a message to her that read, "Happy birthday @sonamkapoor this photo sums us up perfectly... you the bashful one & me the thinker... times flown by but we haven’t changed just grown up I guess... from us being kids to you having one of your own now... always proud of you & got your back despite u already having someone as solid as @anandahuja ... love you always your older(technically I’m just about 17 days younger but doesn’t feel like that with your madness around) brother!!!" Sonam commented on the post, "Love you so much," adding a red heart emoji.

Arjun's sister Anshula also took to Instagram to wish Sonam, and shared a series of pictures. Two pictures showed Anshula posing with Sonam and her younger sister Rhea Kapoor, while one showed the three of them along with Arjun, Harsh Varrdhan, and Boney Kapoor at a dinner table. Anshula captioned the post, "Happyyyy birthday @sonamkapoor!! This is such a special year for you & Anand, and my biggest wish for you is that today (& this year) is filled with so much love and joy that it’s merely a small reflection of all the wonder that lies ahead. May everything that you hold close to your heart always be yours.. we love you, and I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug super soon! (PS, we need to recreate the dysfunctional dinner table photo again)."

Sonam Kapoor receives birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja also shared an unseen picture of them to wish her. Several friends of Sonam from the entertainment industry also wished her with pictures of them together. Swara Bhasker, Anand L Rai, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Kubbra Sait, Athiya Shetty, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, and Anushka Sharma were among those who shared messages on Instagram Stories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON