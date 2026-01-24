Sonu Nigam responds to Javed Akhtar’s creative bankruptcy remark for Border 2 songs: Can’t imagine film without Sandese

As Border 2 marches into theatres, the spotlight isn’t just on tanks, trenches and patriotism, it’s also on a song that defined a generation. The return of Sandese Aate Hain has reignited a debate around nostalgia versus originality in Hindi cinema, drawing reactions from lyricist Javed Akhtar and original singer Sonu Nigam, who believes some melodies are inseparable from the stories they were born in. Sonu Nigam reflects on the film's journey and the importance of its true stories, while Javed Akhtar criticises the trend of remaking classics.

Sonu Nigam responds to Javed Akhtar's remark on Border 2 songs Sonu, who originally lent his voice to Sandese Aate Hain, has re-recorded the track for the sequel under its new title, Ghar Kab Aaoge. While the melody retains its emotional core, the song introduces fresh lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The soundtrack also features voices from Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Singh.

Ahead of the film’s release, Sonu shared a video message on Instagram, dedicating Border 2 to the nation and reflecting on his long journey with the franchise. “I went to the Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now in 2026, I’m standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years,” he said, thanking audiences for their continued love.

The singer also spoke about the responsibility of telling stories rooted in real events. “Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory,” Sonu said, adding that the makers paid special attention to the music. “The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”