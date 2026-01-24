Sonu Nigam responds to Javed Akhtar’s creative bankruptcy remark for Border 2 songs: Can’t imagine film without Sandese
Border 2 highlights nostalgia with the re-recorded song Sandese Aate Hain, now titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, featuring new lyrics.
As Border 2 marches into theatres, the spotlight isn’t just on tanks, trenches and patriotism, it’s also on a song that defined a generation. The return of Sandese Aate Hain has reignited a debate around nostalgia versus originality in Hindi cinema, drawing reactions from lyricist Javed Akhtar and original singer Sonu Nigam, who believes some melodies are inseparable from the stories they were born in.
Sonu Nigam responds to Javed Akhtar's remark on Border 2 songs
Sonu, who originally lent his voice to Sandese Aate Hain, has re-recorded the track for the sequel under its new title, Ghar Kab Aaoge. While the melody retains its emotional core, the song introduces fresh lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The soundtrack also features voices from Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh and Vishal Singh.
Ahead of the film’s release, Sonu shared a video message on Instagram, dedicating Border 2 to the nation and reflecting on his long journey with the franchise. “I went to the Border premiere for the first time in 1997. And now in 2026, I’m standing at the premiere of Border 2. I had never thought this beautiful journey would go on for so many years,” he said, thanking audiences for their continued love.
The singer also spoke about the responsibility of telling stories rooted in real events. “Border is a franchise that reveals true stories and not fiction. These are stories of our country and our soldiers, and stories of our victory,” Sonu said, adding that the makers paid special attention to the music. “The war that we won in reality many years ago, we will win again through Border 2.”
What did Javed Akhtar say
The conversation around the song gained momentum after Javed Akhtar publicly criticised the trend of remaking classic tracks, describing it as “intellectual and creative bankruptcy.” Javed revealed that he declined to write new lyrics for Sandese Aate Hain for the sequel, a decision later addressed by co-producer Bhushan Kumar, who said retaining the song was crucial to the film’s emotional identity.
Responding to Javed’s remarks, Sonu expressed deep respect for the veteran lyricist while explaining his own stance. “Yes, Javed sir is absolutely right in saying that it is not good to bring back old songs. But if Border is a soldier, Sandese Aate Hain is his uniform. We can’t imagine Border without the song.” He added that Javed would appreciate Mitte Ke Bete, a new song from Border 2, calling it a tribute to soldiers and the nation.
About Border 2
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 serves as a spiritual successor to J.P. Dutta’s landmark 1997 war film Border. The sequel features Sunny Deol reprising his association with the franchise, joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Dutta returns as co-producer alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutta, aiming to preserve the emotional gravitas of the original while expanding its narrative for a new generation.
