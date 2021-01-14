IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonu Sood on BMC’s allegation of being ‘habitual offender’, carrying out illegal construction: ‘I will obey all laws’
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood on BMC’s allegation of being ‘habitual offender’, carrying out illegal construction: ‘I will obey all laws’

  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood has responded after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court, called him a ‘habitual offender’ for allegedly illegally converting a residential building into a hotel despite two demolitions. He said that he has ‘followed all the rules’ and will take further action depending on the court’s order.

The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sonu last week challenging a notice issued against him by the BMC in October last year and order passed by a civil court in December 2020, dismissing his suit against the notice.

In an interview with ABP Live, Sonu said, “I respect the BMC, who have made our Mumbai 'amazing'. I have followed all the rules from my side and if there is a scope for improvement, I will try to correct it. I have filed a petition for the case in the court. I will sincerely follow the instructions given by the court and walk on the same path. I will obey all laws and regulations.”

Sonu also talked about his recent meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and said that it was not about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him. “It was just a normal meeting. We didn't talk about my dispute with BMC during our conversation,” he said.

Also read: Fan tells Disha Parmar to ‘not become mom of Rahul Vaidya's kids', see her reply

In its affidavit, the BMC accused Sonu of continuing with unauthorised construction work in the six-story residential building, Shakti Sagar, despite demolition action initiated twice earlier. Allegedly, the first demolition of the illegal construction was carried out on November 12, 2018. However, the actor reconstructed the illegal portion that was demolished, forcing the civic body to take action of demolition again on February 14 last year.

“The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department,” the BMC said in the affidavit.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonu sood bmc

Related Stories

Sonu Sood has responded to trolling over his book.
Sonu Sood has responded to trolling over his book.
bollywood

Sonu Sood on trolls targeting him for calling himself a messiah in memoirs’ title: ‘Would never dream of extolling myself’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 31, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Sonu Sood has responded to a section of social media trolling him over his memoirs and its title, I Am No Messiah.
READ FULL STORY
Amit Sadh has credited Sonu Sood for giving him his first break.
Amit Sadh has credited Sonu Sood for giving him his first break.
bollywood

Amit Sadh reveals Sonu Sood gave him his first break: ‘This goodness that he is doing is not something that is just activated’

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 28, 2020 08:02 AM IST
Amit Sadh took to Twitter to praise Sonu Sood for his new book, I Am No Messiah, and said that he has been doing goodness for many years. He has credited Sonu for giving him his first break.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
Priyanka Chopra had earlier joked about wanting a 'cricket team' of children.
bollywood

Priyanka clarifies joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of kids with Nick

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra clarified her joke about wanting a ‘cricket team’ of children. When encouraged to start a family with Nick Jonas soon, she said 'stop with the pressure'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
Rohman Shawl called girlfriend Sushmita Sen his 'in-house photographer'.
bollywood

Rohman posts photo from birthday bash on a yacht, clicked by girlfriend Sushmita

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Rohman Shawl showered praise on his 'in-house photographer', girlfriend Sushmita Sen, as he shared a picture from his birthday party on a yacht.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif posted a dance video on Instagram.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif dances after a ‘longgggggg time’, see Ishaan Khatter’s response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif posted a video of herself on Instagram, dancing to music. The clip was from her dance rehearsal for Phone Bhoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a relationship for quite some time now.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding in Alibaug this month? Actor’s uncle Anil clears the air

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Anil Dhawan refuted rumours that his nephew Varun Dhawan will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal this month. However, he said that the family has been encouraging him to get married soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta Agarwal.
bollywood

Aditya Narayan is wining and dining with wife Shweta Agarwal on mini-vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Aditya Narayan has shared new pictures from his mini-honeymoon with wife Shweta Agarwal. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
Hrithik Roshan is feeling the love in a new video.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is 'daddy cool' as he goes on a bike ride with sons. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:55 PM IST
  • Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a new video of himself, on a bike ride with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
Sunny Leone is back at work in Mumbai.
bollywood

Sunny Leone: Don’t compare myself with anyone, I think about what’s on my plate

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Actor Sunny Leone says that going back to shooting is amazing after a long break and she is grateful to have work even amid such difficult times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh says the one Hindi film and a web series that he has written are ready to go on floors. He has also recorded his debut single that will be released soon.
bollywood

Neil Nitin Mukesh on low-key birthday: Only close friends, relatives coming over

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh talks about his birthday celebrations this year, his upcoming projects and plans of releasing his debut single soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
Talking about the allegations of illegal construction levelled against him, Sonu Sood said that he will follow the court's order.
bollywood

Sonu Sood reacts to BMC calling him ‘habitual offender’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • Sonu Sood responded to the BMC's allegations that he has converted a residential building into a hotel without a license. He said that he has 'followed all the rules from (his) side'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
Kajol says her father was not in favour of her tying the knot at such a young age.
bollywood

Kajol says her father was against her marriage to Ajay Devgn at a young age

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kajol has said that her father was against the idea of her getting married at the age of 24 to Ajay Devgn. It was her mother, Tanuja, who came to her rescue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
Banita Sandhu played the female lead in October.
bollywood

Banita Sandhu says she has always been Covid-19 negative, issues clarification

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Banita Sandhu was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, a claim which she has now denied.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
Janhvi Kapoor said that she has never initiated things with someone she is interested in.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her dating moves, says she's ‘very sly’: ‘I drop my hints’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:21 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor told Kareena Kapoor Khan that though she has never asked someone out, she is 'very sly' and drops subtle hints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sense of humour.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna fears her thoughts on men in this interview will invite trolls

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Author Twinkle Khanna has responded to an old interview of hers in which she joked about turning feminist and her thoughts on men. She, however, fears that the clip might invite a swarm of trolls now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
Bhumi and Rajkummar Rao are working together in Badhaai Do. Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Bhumi shares pic with Rajkummar Rao, Jasmin parties post Bigg Boss 14 exit

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture from the sets of her new film Badhaai Do with co-star Rajkummar Rao. Post eviction from Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was spotted partying with Bharti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal plays a Michael Corleone-inspired character in the film.
bollywood

The Power review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti star in a poor retread of The Godfather

By Samrudhi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
  • The Power review: Mahesh Manjrekar borrows heavily from The Godfather in his new directorial venture but brings nothing new to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP