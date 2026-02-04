Sonu Sood reacts as Ghaziabad minors die after jumping from 9th floor: Social media, gaming must be restricted to kids…
Actor Sonu Sood has reacted after three sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Sonu urged that social media and online gaming "must be restricted for children under 16, except for education."
Sonu Sood talks about girls who died after playing a game online
The actor said that "childhood needs guidance, not algorithms," and asked people to act. "Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today (broken heart emoji). Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction."
Sonu said he had spoken about the matter earlier, too, and will do so again. “I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms,” he added.
"Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It’s time to act," he concluded.
All about the Ghaziabad incident
The three sisters were heavily addicted to a Korean online task-based ‘love game’, according to police officials. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at a high-rise apartment complex in Ghaziabad. The girls lived with their father, a forex trader, and their mothers. Police said the eldest girl was born to the father's first wife, while the two younger girls were from his second marriage.
Assistant Police Commissioner Atul Kumar Singh said preliminary findings suggest the sisters had developed an intense obsession with a Korean-themed online game during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, which significantly altered their behaviour, routines and self-perception.
Investigators also noted that the eldest girl, despite being 16, was still studying in class 4 and that all three had reportedly been irregular in attending school.
SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
