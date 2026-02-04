Sonu Sood reacts as Ghaziabad minors die after jumping from 9th floor: Social media, gaming must be restricted to kids…

Actor Sonu Sood has reacted after three sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in Ghaziabad. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Sonu urged that social media and online gaming "must be restricted for children under 16, except for education." Sonu Sood said he had spoken about the matter earlier, too, and will do so again.

Sonu Sood talks about girls who died after playing a game online The actor said that "childhood needs guidance, not algorithms," and asked people to act. "Three young girls lost their lives in Ghaziabad today (broken heart emoji). Not to violence. Not to poverty. But to the unseen pressure of online gaming and digital addiction."

Sonu said he had spoken about the matter earlier, too, and will do so again. “I’ve raised my voice before, and I’ll say it again. Social media and online gaming must be restricted for children under 16, except for education. Childhood needs guidance, not algorithms,” he added.

"Care, not constant screens. This isn’t about blame. It’s about protection, before it’s too late. Let this not become another headline we forget. It’s time to act," he concluded.