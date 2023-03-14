Sonu Sood reacts to claims of ego clash with Salman Khan, reveals he rejected Dabangg initially

Actor Sonu Sood will be the next guest on Smita Prakash's podcast. A small teaser from the upcoming episode was released by the news agency ANI from their series. During the conversation, Sonu opened up about why he turned down the film Dabangg (2010) initially and later came on board after a few changes to his villainous character, Cheddi Singh. He was also asked about an ego clash with Salman Khan on the sets. Also read: Anupam Kher poses with Sonu Sood

The teaser opens with Sonu in his casual look. As Smita asks him, “You knew that you were working with Salman hence the frame was focused on him. Did ego ever get you?” “Mera ek criteria rehta tha ki thik hai aapke mere se…21 role ho sakta hai. Par mai bhi 19 role toh lekar jaunga hi jaunga (I only had one criterion that you might have more scenes than me, but I too will give my best and have the rest of the scenes)."

The actor went on to talk about writing scenes for Dabangg. “Dabangg ke maine bohot saare scenes likhe aur maine character ko badla tha. Pehle woh bohot hi ekdum arrogant, aur ekdum faad dunga, jaan le lunga, aisa type ka character tha. Toh mujhe woh acha nahi laga toh maine isiliye Dabangg ko bhi mana kar diya tha…toh fir maine usko thora sa comical banaya, character ko, Cheddi Singh ko…thora sa…Ek photographer sath me rakhte hai…Ek bhaiya ji smile type ka character rakha fir woh, baat karne ka uska rakha…Toh usko light banaya character ko (I have written a lot of scenes in Dabangg and changed my character. He used to be very arrogant, and aggressive kind of character which I didn't like and hence rejected Dabangg. Later I made the character a little comical and light)," Sonu added.

Sonu also gets asked about claims of BJP ‘getting him ready’ in reference to his charitable acts. He said he's been offered several political roles including seats in Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chief Minister and more. However, he said none of them excites him. “I will try to set my own rules," he said.

The actor started his career in Bollywood with Shaheed-E-Azam in 2004 and appeared in films like Yuva (2004), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Singh Is Kinng (2008) and more. His best work remains Dabangg. He was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj. He also hosted MTV Roadies - Season 18. Sonu will be next seen in his upcoming film, Fateh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON