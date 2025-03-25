Sonu Sood reacts to wife Sonali getting injured in a car accident: ‘She had a miraculous escape’

On Monday night, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, suffered injuries in a major car accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. The actor has now shared an update about his wife's health. Sonu Sood opens up on wife getting injured in car accident.

(Also Read: Sonu Sood asks people to be kind to debutants as Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor get hate for Nadaaniyan: ‘Nobody was…')

Sonu Sood shares health update of his wife

In an interview with India Today, Sonu talked about his wife getting injured and said, "She’s doing fine now. Had a miraculous escape. Om Sai Ram.”

All about the accident

An insider told Hindustan Times that Sonali was travelling with her sister and nephew, who was behind the wheel and also sustained injuries in the crash. The incident occurred late Monday night (March 24), and both Sonali and her nephew are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur. Sonu rushed to be with his wife and has been in Nagpur since the last night.

Meanwhile, Sonali and her nephew are under observation at the MAX Hospital in Nagpur; Sonali's sister escaped unhurt, sustaining only minor injuries.

Sonu Sood's recent work

Sonu Sood recently starred in Fateh, his directorial debut. The action thriller, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, stars Sonu in the lead role alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The film follows the story of an ex-agent who emerges from his tranquil life to bring down the entire cyber mafia syndicate when a local girl falls victim to it and goes missing. It opened to a mixed-to-positive response from the audience, earning only ₹ 19.05 crore worldwide at the box office.

Speaking about the challenges he faced while making Fateh, Sonu told ANI, "I wanted to work with the best of the best in the world. A lot of people, including the action director who shot Fast and Furious, Jurassic Park and the song which was written by Hans Zimmer, To the Moon... so getting all these people from Hollywood was a big challenge but I, like I said when you are doing your first you have to make sure you get the best."