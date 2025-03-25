Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali Sood and nephew get injured in car crash on Nagpur Highway; see EXCLUSIVE Pics

Tragedy struck the Sood family recently as actor Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali Sood, was involved in a horrific car accident on Nagpur highway, a source close to the family confirms to us, and we have received exclusive images from the accident. Sonu Sood's wife Sonali Sood meets with accident(Photo: Instagram and HT)

According to the insider, Sonali was traveling with her sister and nephew, who was behind the wheel and also sustained injuries in the crash. The incident occurred late Monday night (March 24), and both Sonali and her nephew are currently receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Nagpur.

Sonu Sood's wife meets with an accident

Sonu Sood rushed to be by his wife's side as soon as he learned of the accident and has been in Nagpur since last night, the source shares. A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed the news, stating, "Yes, Sonali has met with an accident. Sonu is currently unavailable."

The medical staff at the hospital report that Sonali and her nephew are under observation and will receive full care for the next 48-72 hours. As for Sonali's sister, she escaped majorly unhurt with only minor injuries.