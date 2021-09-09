Sourav Ganguly's biopic to be produced by Luv Ranjan, fans start casting process

Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday revealed that Luv Ranjan's Luv Films will produce a biopic on his life. "Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen," tweeted Ganguly.

Fan-casting began in earnest, with names such as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and even Salman Khan and Rajpal Yadav being suggested.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

For over a decade, Ganguly's swashbuckling yet elegant batting enthralled the fans in the country and worldwide and it also gave the opposition a headache. Popularly known as 'Dada', he had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He immediately made headlines as he went on to score a century in his maiden Test at Lord's.

The left-handed batsman also went on to score a century in his second Test. Thus, he became the only third batsman to score a century in each of his first two innings.

As soon as he became the skipper, he started grooming new talent. It is a testament to his leadership that Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, MS Dhoni, Ashish Nehra, and Zaheer Khan all came into their own with Ganguly as captain.

The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur. The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

Luv Ranjan is best known for having directed the Pyaar Ka Panchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has also produced films such as De De Pyaar De, Malang, Chhalaang and Jai Mummy Di. He is currently working with Ranbir Kapoor on his new film as director.

Previously, a biopic on MS Dhoni, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, became a commercial hit. Also in the pipeline is 83, a film about India's first World Cup victory in 1983, with Ranveer Singh playing captain Kapil Dev. Taapsee Pannu will play Mithali Raj in a biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.