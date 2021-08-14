Step inside Anil Kapoor's spacious Mumbai home, Rhea Kapoor reveals the 'peaceful' vibe of her room. Watch

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is reportedly all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. Amid the wedding rumours, here's a look at Anil Kapoor's Juhu home, said to be the venue for her wedding.

Some time back, Rhea Kapoor had shared a glimpse into the bungalow. The video showed a room which they call their ‘multipurpose den’, Rhea's bedroom, her brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's bedroom, their closet and more. Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan had also revealed how the place was full of memories from their growing-up years.

Sharing the video, Rhea has written: “Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings.”

“The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other,” she added.

Harsh Varrdhan, who also featured in the video, spoke about his room, which was formerly his parents' room. He also mentioned how Rhea's room was close to his. Rhea then gave a peek into her room and mentioned how she had done it up in white, a few years back, to give a ‘peaceful’ vibe to it.

Harsh Varrdhan took fans inside their ‘movie room’ with a huge projector and a big collection of DVDs, gathered over the years. He said that the space also doubled up as his mother Sunita Kapoor's yoga room.

Since Friday, a lot of activity has been seen around Anil Kapoor's residence. Rhea and Karan have reportedly known each other for 13 years. The two often share pictures of one another. Karan is also seen in many of the Kapoor family pictures.