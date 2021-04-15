Step inside Sidharth Malhotra's fuss-free Mumbai bachelor pad, designed by Gauri Khan. See pics

Actor Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai home was done up in 2018 by actor Shah Rukh Khan's interior designer wife, Gauri Khan. A look inside the house shows how it is a reflection of the actor himself.

Sidharth made his acting debut with Student of the Year (2012) and has been steadily working his way up in Bollywood. He will be seen next in Shershaah, in which he plays late Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the Kargil War.





Giving a dekko into his plush home, Gauri, in an Instagram post in 2018, had written: "An inside look into Sid’s house... Simple and stylish. Feels warm and inviting. Even without all the little things usually seen in family homes. It’s distinctive masculine look is what is most appealing. #GauriKhanDesigns @s1dofficial"





With geometric patterns, black and white striped walls, and lot of neutral colours, the house looks warm and inviting yet fuss-free and light.





The living room is expansive with a spacious balcony. The walls have pictures of the actor's all-time favourite crime thriller classics like Scarface and Goodfellas. There are also lamps and few artefacts. The circular dining table leaves more room for space.

His kitchen is minimal, where 'less is more' is the reigning mantra. It has a lot of white to give more sense of space.

In 2019, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview: "It’s quite surreal to see me graduate from a one-bedroom apartment that I shared with others to my new house with many more bedrooms to myself (laughs). Life has been good."

