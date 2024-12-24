Subedaar teaser: ‘Chacha’ Anil Kapoor ready for action; internet says it gives ‘Balbir Singh in early days’

Subedaar first look: Anil Kapoor is surely ageing in reverse. On the occasion of his 68th birthday, the makers of his next, Suresh Triveni's action thriller Subedaar, unveiled the first look teaser. Needless to say, the actor not only looks younger, but also ready for some solid action. (Also Read: Fans think Shah Rukh Khan looks like Anil Kapoor in this video from a Delhi event. Do you see the resemblance?) Subedaar first look: Anil Kapoor wields a gun.

Subedaar first look

Prime Video India dropped the first look teaser of Subedaar on Tuesday morning. In the glimpse, we can see Anil, looking gritty in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers. He's inside a dark room, which has been locked from the inside. A group of men can be heard on the outside, trying to barge into the room, threatening the “subedaar” and “chacha” (uncle) in the process. Anil, however, looks ready to take them on as he sits on a wooden chair right in front of the door. He signals holding a gun, before the weapon appears in his hands out of thin air. He then loads the gun, waiting for the attackers to break in and confront him. As the camera pans out of the room, Anil's voiceover declares, “Fauji taiyar (the soldier is ready).”

Internet reacts

The internet was left impressed by the first glimpse of Anil's next action thriller. An Instagram user commented, “Damn bro!” Another wrote, “Banger (fire emojis).” “Super kadak (strong)!” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Happy Birthday (balloon and red heart emojis) what a swag & always remarkable (red heart emojis).” A person also said, "Feels like a South Movie for me but looks promising need a full trailer (take a bow emoji)."

An Instagram user even compared Anil's stance and look to that of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) from Gurmeet Singh's popular Prime Video India crime thriller show Mirzapur. And another one claimed Anil wielding a gun in Subedaar looks and feels like what his character Balbir Singh from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster family crime drama Animal would have been in his “early days.”