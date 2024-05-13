Suchitra Pillai says she was called ‘boyfriend snatcher’ for marrying Preity Zinta's ex Lars Kjeldsen

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra, who was recently seen in season two of Broken News, has revealed that while Lars dated her Dil Chahta Hai co-star Preity before their relationship, and she was not the reason for their breakup.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Shunning away from boyfriend snatcher tag

Talking about the media giving her the tag of ‘boyfriend snatcher’, Suchitra said, “No, that’s another story from somebody else. Preity and I were never friends, we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time but that was the breakup he had before he met me and only this part is true. I didn’t come between them, they split up for a totally different reason”.

She called the presumption that she was the reason behind their split was a “big misunderstanding”. “It was not because of me. It happened when I came back from England, I was called a ‘boyfriend snatcher’ on the cover of several magazines," she clarified.

At that time, the headlines read, ‘Suchitra Pillai is a boyfriend snatcher’. "It was because I started dating Andrew Coyne, who had started Star Television in India. This was the relationship in question, but it was not because of me that Andrew and his partner and model Achala Sachdev fell apart. It is water under the bridge after many years and Archala and I have a laugh about it,” she said.

Truth of the present time

Suchitra got married to Lars in 2005. They share a daughter Annika Kjeldsen together. Meanwhile, Preity is married to Los Angeles-based finance analyst Gene Goodenough. The couple became parents to twins, named Gia and Jai, via surrogacy in 2021. (Read: Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: 5 times the actor got real about motherhood)