Sept 21, 2025
Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan as Ba***ds of Bollywood hits top spot, includes shoutout for ‘say no to drugs’ scene

BySantanu Das
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:26 pm IST

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood released on Netflix a few days ago, and has already become the number 1 show in India as per Netflix.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is taking social media by storm. The show has already clinched the number 1 spot on Netflix in India, as per the OTT platform. Aryan's sister, Suhana Khan, can't stop cheering as the show continues to receive love from fans.

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan during the premiere of Netflix's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.(AFP)
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan during the premiere of Netflix's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.(AFP)

Suhana cheers for Aryan

Suhana took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Aryan from the premiere night in Mumbai. Another picture was of baby Aryan with dad Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan won a medal and held a certificate in his school uniform, with Shah Rukh being a proud dad beside him, all smiles. Suhana also included a small snippet where a character says, ‘Say no to drugs,’ and the screen cuts to ‘Directed by Aryan Khan.’

In the caption, Suhana wrote, “Always been number 1.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. The show also features cameos by Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

One scene from the show in particular has been widely shared on social media. Many shared how one character from the show looks a little too similar to the former Narcotics Control Bureau officer. He steps out of a police jeep and launches into a rant about a war against drugs, calling the entire film industry riddled with a drug problem. He claims to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and 'NCG'. He is dressed in a white shirt and dark pants, much similar to Wankhede himself.

In 2021, Sameer Wankhede was part of the team that arrested Aryan Khan under suspicion of possession of drugs during a cruise party in Mumbai. Aryan was later given a clean chit, and Wankhede was accused of corruption.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

