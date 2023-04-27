Suhana Khan looks 'fresh' in what should be considered a casual work outfit in 2023. See pic

After photos of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan posing with their kids were shared on fan pages last week, a new photo of Suhana Khan has surfaced online. The photo is seemingly taken at the family's Mumbai home Mannat, and is from the new book recently launched by Gauri, who is an interior designer. Gauri had earlier shared a family picture from their recent photoshoot as she promoted her coffee table book, My Life In Design. Also read: Suhana Khan's new pics from photoshoot are winning hearts on internet Suhana Khan posed in abreezy new look, and her fans are here for it.

In the latest photo, Suhana Khan, who will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies this year, posed solo. She wore an icy blue and white striped bralette with matching cropped shirt and a pair of beige trousers as she posed sitting in an outdoor area. Her look was praised by many after it was shared on Instagram by a fan page with a caption that read, "It is Suhana Khan's era and we are living in it." Some said Suhana was making 'office look' seem cool. A fan commented, "Nice, fresh look." Another one said, "Nice and sweet." Others left comments like 'lovely' and 'gorgeous'.

Recently, photos of Shah Rukh Khan with his family are doing the rounds on social media. Shared on fan pages, the pictures from a photoshoot feature the actor along with wife Gauri Khan, and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. They are all dressed in matching white and black outfits in one of the photos taken inside a lavish indoor space.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The actor and interior designer-producer are parents to eldest son Aryan, daughter Suhana and their youngest child AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of Southern California. Suhana will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The Netflix film will also mark the acting debut of Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana has become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. Recently, Suhana had shared a glimpse of one of her advertisement on Instagram, and written, “Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!”

