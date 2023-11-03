Suhana Khan turns a princess in pink, wears a glitzy gown to dad Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash. Watch

Suhana's look

The official Instagram handle of a hair salon posted a video of Suhana's look on Friday. She can be seen in a glitzy wine gown, which she paired with a diamond necklace and earrings. She can be seen getting ready in the video, posing, smiling, and grinning candidly for the camera.

Suhana and Shah Rukh

On Thursday, Suhana took to her Instagram handle to wish Shah Rukh with some throwback pictures of them. The pictures also included her brother and budding filmmaker Aryan Khan. Her caption read, “Love you the most.”

Suhana and Shanaya

Suhana also took to Instagram Stories later in the day to wish her childhood friend and fellow budding actor Shanaya Kapoor, who shares her birthday with her father. Shanaya turned 23 on November 2.

Suhana's debut

Suhana will make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's period campus caper musical The Archies, an adaptation of Archie Comics. It also features Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor among others in their debut roles. The Archies, produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, will release on Netflix India on December 7.

Shah Rukh has been promoting Suhana's songs and promos from The Archies, and said that more than his daughter's debut film, he's excited to watch a Zoya Akhtar directorial. Interestingly, Shah Rukh had a key cameo in Zoya's 2009 directorial debut Luck By Chance.

Shah Rukh's bash

Shah Rukh threw a birthday bash on Thursday, which was attended by the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora, and MS Dhoni among others. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Dunki.

