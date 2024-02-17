When Suhani Bhatnagar shared that she had to audition with Aamir Khan before getting Dangal: ‘It was very difficult’

Suhani Bhatnagar's tragic death has left many shocked. The actor caught everyone's attention in Dangal, where she played Aamir Khan's youngest daughter. In an old interview, the actor had shared her excitement about getting selected for the part after auditioning. (Also read: When Suhani Bhatnagar shared how her family reacted to her performance in Dangal) Suhani Bhatnagar (left) with Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim in a still from Dangal.

What Suhani had said

In a throwback interview posted by Movie Talkies on their YouTube channel, Suhani talked about her reaction when she first learnt that she was shortlisted after the audition. Suhani said, “I gave an audition there (in Delhi). After that when I came out my mother said, ‘Kaisa hua, kaisa hua?’ Maine bola, ‘Mumma maine apna best de diya hai. Bas baki toh sab bhagwan ke upar hai.’ Then my mother was regularly asking father ki ‘Call aya?’ (My mother asked me how the audition went, and I said that I have given my best. She regularly asked if there was a call back from the team). One day the production guy called and he said your daughter has been shortlisted and you have to go to Bombay. I was really surprised and I was so happy! I thanked to God and was really happy.”

Suhani further revealed that she had to do scenes with Aamir Khan next for which she was really excited. “I was really excited. I had never worked with someone so perfectionist and so much of skill. It was very difficult. Then they finally told that you have been casted in this, and it is an honour and it is a pleasure working with such a great actor.”

More details

Suhani also credited the trainers with whom she worked for six months prior to the shooting of the film. She also shared how Aamir was very caring and supportive throughout the shoot. He made everyone feel included, said the actor. In Dangal, Suhani played the younger Babita Kumari Phogat. Her sister Geeta Phogat was essayed by actor Zaira Wasim.

Meanwhile, the report of Suhani Bhatnagar's death was confirmed by a post from Aamir Khan's production house. The cause of her death still remains unclear. She was reportedly undergoing treatment for a fractured leg at a hospital in Delhi and suffered medical complications.

