Suniel Shetty reveals rejecting ₹40 crore tobacco ad: ‘It would leave blemish on Ahan and Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’

Several Bollywood celebrities endorsing tobacco and alcohol brands have often sparked debate. While such advertisements bring hefty pay cheques, actors frequently face trolling on social media, with many questioning the responsibility public figures hold, especially given their influence on young audiences. However, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has opened up about rejecting a ₹40 crore tobacco advertisement, stating that he does not want to promote something he does not believe in. Suniel Shetty reveals rejecting tobacco ad.

Suneil Shetty on rejecting ₹ 40 crore tobacco advertisement In a podcast with Peeping Moon, Suniel revealed why he has never promoted tobacco brands despite being offered substantial sums of money. He said, “I owe everything to my health. It’s my body that gave Suniel Shetty an opportunity in the film business. If I don’t consider it my place of worship, then I’ll be doing an injustice to myself. What legacy will I leave behind for my children? I may not be relevant today when it comes to cinema or the box office, but even now, 17- to 20-year-olds give me so much love and respect. It’s unreal.”

He revealed that he rejected a ₹40 crore tobacco advertisement and said, “I was offered ₹40 crore for a tobacco ad, and I looked at them and said, ‘Do you really think I’ll fall for it?’ I won’t. Maybe I needed that money, but no. I will not do something I don’t believe in, because it would leave a blemish on Ahan, Athiya and Rahul, on everybody. After that, nobody even dares to approach me.”

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have faced backlash for endorsing pan masala brands. Many social media users and fans were of the opinion that Akshay, who is a fitness enthusiast, should not endorse a chewing tobacco brand. While Ajay has remained unbothered by the criticism, Akshay later apologised to his fans.