‘You are our pride’: Paresh Rawal reacts to AR Rahman's clarification on ‘communal’ comment, fans wonder if it's sarcasm

A fan page of Rahman posted the video shared by the music composer on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A.R.Rahman speaks out & responds with clarity.” Paresh re-shared the video on his social media and wrote, “We love you sir. You are our pride. (folded hands and heart emojis).” However, many were confused if Paresh was being sincere or sarcastic.

After days of backlash for statements he made in an interview, music composer AR Rahman issued a clarification on Sunday, reiterating his love for India. The composer spoke about his love for the country and music in his clarification, stating that he ‘never meant to cause pain’. Actor-politician Paresh Rawal responded to his statement and re-shared the post. (Also Read: AR Rahman breaks silence after backlash and reiterates love for India: ‘Never wished to cause pain’)

One X user commented, “Was it sarcasm??” Another assumed it was and commented, “Reason why I like u as a comedian sir.” One even wrote, “Sorry, sir. I am not part of that, unless it's sarcasm.”

Some Rahman fans thought he was being sincere, with one of them writing, “Sometimes you also say the right things!” Another claimed, “Note: Please don’t delete this later due to ‘pressure.’ Let it stay.”

And then there were those who weren’t too happy about it, with one X user writing, “Speak for yourself, Paresh.” Several others also commented that the actor was speaking for himself when he called Rahman ‘our pride’.

What did AR Rahman say? In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked if he ever felt ostracised due to being a Tamil composer in Bollywood. He replied that he never felt it when he started out in the 90s and added, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

After facing considerable criticism for his statements, Rahman released a video on Sunday in which he said, “Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt.” He ended the video with footage of his song Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram being played at a cricket stadium.