Tue, Nov 04, 2025
Sunita Ahuja reveals husband Govinda refuses to give her money: ‘Mere baare mein sab uske kaan bharte rehte hain’

BySugandha Rawal
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 12:33 pm IST

Sunita Ahuja recently revealed that while Govinda easily spends lakhs on religious rituals, he refuses to give her any money to build an animal shelter.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the spotlight recently, with reports swirling about their rumoured strained relationship and buzz around his affair with a Marathi actor. Sunita has now shared that although Govinda freely spends lakhs on religious rituals, he refuses to give any money to her.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987.

Sunita on Govinda not giving her money

Sunita opened up about Govinda and emphasised that he needs to re-evaluate the people around him when she joined Paras S Chhabra for a podcast. She revealed that while he easily spends lakhs on religious rituals, he refuses to give her any money to build an animal shelter.

Sunita said, “Now Chichi has to lose weight and look good. His skin has gone bad. He should take care of himself, that’s my wish. He recently said that I am making three films, but I feel that the problem is he doesn’t get a good team. The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less of writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn’t get good people, and they don’t like me because I say the truth. Mere baare mein sab uske kaan bharte rehte hain (everyone keeps filling his ears against me), and he believes everyone. I want to tell them that if you want to say something, say it on my face, not to him."

“It’s my heart’s wish that I want to make an old age home and some shelter for animals. I will make sure to do that with my own money. I will not take even a single rupee from Govinda because he won’t give money to me, but only his chamchas (bootlickers)," Sunita added.

About Govinda and Sunita

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s love story began long before the actor rose to superstardom in the 1990s. Sunita, who is the sister of Govinda’s maternal uncle’s wife, met him when they were both very young. The couple tied the knot on 11 March 1987 in a private ceremony, away from the media spotlight, at a time when Govinda was just starting his film career.

They kept their marriage a closely guarded secret for several years until after their daughter was born. The couple is blessed with two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has appeared in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing to make his Bollywood debut soon.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
