Sunjay Kapur removed Priya Sachdev from company board before death, claims mother: 'Said something had to be reversed'

As the legal battle for late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensifies, his mother, Rani Kapur, has now accused her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev, of grabbing control of the assets and company after Sunjay’s death in June. During the recent hearing in the Delhi High Court on Monday, Rani Kapur claimed that Sunjay had removed Priya from the company’s board in 2023 itself, as he wanted to ‘reverse’ something. Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Sunjay Kapur's mother's allegations

On Monday, the Delhi High Court heard allegations from Rani Kapur, who claimed that Priya Sachdev Kapur moved swiftly to take charge of Sunjay's properties and business interests instead of mourning his passing. Rani Kapur claimed that Sunjay had removed Priya from his company, Sona Comstar’s holding firm AIPL, on 31 March 2023, telling the investors that “something needed to be reversed.” Rani said that this was inconsistent with Priya taking charge of the company as MD less than a week after Sunjay’s death in June this year, and regaining her place as a director the following week.

Rani also said that she was unaware of any will that Sunjay made, and that the document presented by Priya is likely to be fake, as it was inconsistent with ‘Sunjay's lifelong acknowledgement that he owed everything to his mother’. Rani’s counsel argued, “If he truly intended to leave me out, he would have said so expressly.”

Karisma Kapoors' kids' case against Priya Sachdev

The case arises from a suit filed by the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay’s ex-wife, against Priya for allegedly forging their father’s will and excluding them from his estate. Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor have moved the court, seeking an interim injunction restraining Priya from dealing with or diminishing their father's assets until the court decides the validity of the will.

Sunjay Kapur collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12 and reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. The businessman was married to Karisma from 2003 to 2016. They have two children together. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev. They have a son together.

