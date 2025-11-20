Sunjay Kapur’s sister talks about his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, reveals if he treated her badly

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur has now taken a new swipe at Priya Sachdev Kapur. She has also revealed fresh details about Sunjay’s divorce from Karisma Kapoor, and addressed the claims that he mistreated the actor during their difficult period. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16 and had two kids with her. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev. The two have one son together.

Mandhira speaks up

Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur spoke about Sunjay’s divorce from Karima when she appeared on the InControversial Podcast. During the conversation, she slammed people for calling Sunjay a “womanizer”, and asked people to show respect to her late brother.

She went to squash the rumours that he ill-treated Karisma during their marriage.

“He didn’t treat Lolo badly. Yes, they had a bad divorce. All divorces are bad. Show me one divorce that’s not, unless both are having affairs and they leave amicably. Even I had a bad divorce. So, please let’s not go to the rubbish people want to talk and malign others. Hold it together, be human, and stand by what’s right. Stop maligning the kids, the ex-wife, the mother, and the sisters. Put yourself in my shoes and tell me what you’d do. It’s so easy to point fingers. It’s so tough to take a stand,” said Mandhira, revealing that Karisma and Sunjay got together on her honeymoon.

Mandhira confessed that she regrets convinced her father to let Sunjay marry Priya. She said, “What she showed she was before her marriage with my brother has completely changed after the marriage. I’m the one who said to my dad, ‘If he’s happy, let it be.’ I feel like a fool to have done that.”

Feud over Sunjay Kapur's estate

Samaira and Kiaan filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. After a hearing in the case on 17 November, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The matter has now been listed for December 16. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate.

Priya Kapur's counsel, in an earlier hearing, had said, "A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur's signature". Now, Karisma’s kids have filed a fresh petition questioning the authenticity of the signature.

