Sunjay Kapur's children wear their late dad's polo club jerseys on Christmas, Kareena Kapoor calls the ‘angels’
Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan are spending Christmas with the Pataudis and seem to be missing their father.
Industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, seem to be missing their father on Christmas after his death in June. Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of her niece and nephew wearing their dad’s polo club’s jerseys, calling them ‘angels’. (Also Read: Delhi HC brings Sunjay Kapur estate case to a close, reserves order on Karisma Kapoor's kids' plea against Priya Sachdev)
Sunjay Kapur’s children wear his polo club jersey
Kareena took to her Instagram stories to post a picture of a Christmas tree with an ornament on it that reads ‘Christmas at the Pataudis’. She also posted another picture of Samaira and Kiaan, writing, “My Christmas Angels (heart and rainbow emojis).” Sunjay’s children are clicked from behind, and both of them are seen wearing matching jerseys with ‘Aureus Polo’ written on them. For the unversed, Sunjay was the captain and founder of the Aureus polo team, which won championships in India, the US and the UK.
Sunjay Kapur’s death during polo match
On June 12, 2025, industrialist and polo enthusiast Sunjay, chairman of Sona Comstar, collapsed during a match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK. He was 53. The Telegraph reported that he had gone into anaphylactic shock after swallowing a bee, which stung him in his mouth. Kapur was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000, before marrying Karisma in 2003. The couple had Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2010. They split after a long legal battle in 2016. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev, and they have a son, Azarius.
Legal battle for Sunjay Kapur’s estate
A legal battle ensued after Sunjay’s death for his multi-million-dollar estate. Karisma approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Priya had forged Sunjay’s will. Priya’s counsel denied these claims. Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, also alleged that Priya was underreporting her son’s bank balances. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the contentious civil suit and reserved its orders on the interim injunction plea. They reserved judgment on the interim injunction plea, which will determine the course of the inheritance battle.
