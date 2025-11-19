Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira points out that Samaria is his daughter, not Safira amid legal battle over estate

Safira has been called the daughter, she’s not

The battle over Sunjay’s estate has been playing out in court, with Mandhira accusing Priya of attempting to erase her brother’s bloodline and take the legacy for her children with Vikram Chatwal, Safira and Azarius. “Safira has been called the daughter (in the will). Samaira is the daughter, not Safira. Safira is the stepdaughter. Her biological father is alive,” pointed out Mandhira.

She also stated that no matter how fond Sunjay was of Safira, Samaira was his daughter. “How are you even doing this to that family?” questioned Mandhira, adding, “Nobody is denying that my brother cared for Safira. But don’t take over when Samaira is there. Don’t name Safira ‘the daughter.’ She is the stepdaughter. Stop rewriting lineage.” Her remarks come after questions were raised by senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani before the Delhi High Court on 13 October that the will Priya placed before the court was ‘suspicious’.

What does the will say?

The will Priya presented before the court discloses the names of only Priya, Azarius, and Safira, without mentioning Sunjay’s biological children with Karisma, Samaira, and Kiaan. The counsel called out ‘bloopers’ in the will in court, pointing out that some names and addresses were mentioned wrongly.

Mandhira remarked on this, saying, “My brother was a particular human being. You cannot misspell his son’s name. You cannot get his daughter’s address wrong. These are not mistakes; these are giveaways. Just because you've been with someone for seven years, you cannot erase normal habits that we have grown up with. Nobody changes so drastically to be another person within seven years. Spelling mistakes, the wrong use of pronouns.”

“You're depriving the whole family. You have stolen from our family. You have stolen. This is ours. It doesn't belong to you that you're claiming it. Like, what have you done? Gotten married? I mean, seriously? Had a child and it's all yours now. Everyone should get married like this, yeah? Everyone go get married, have a baby, and chalo, it's all yours!” said a shocked Mandhira.

Karisma’s children’s plea calls Sunjay Kapur's signature on will fake

Samaira and Kiaan filed a plea in the Delhi HC claiming that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. After a hearing in the case on 17 November, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The matter has now been listed for December 16. The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to exclude them from their late father’s estate.