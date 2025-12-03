Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol immerse Dharmendra’s ashes in Haridwar, Bobby breaks down in tears after ritual

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s ashes were immersed in the sacred Ganges River on Wednesday morning at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, accompanied by Sunny’s son Karan Deol, were seen getting emotional as they carried out the rites. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have maintained a distance from media after the death of their father Dharmendra.

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol get emotional

Sunny, Bobby, Karan and other family members reached Haridwar for the ritual on Tuesday. Later in the evening, a video of Sunny from the hotel surfaced online, in which the Gadar actor was seen having tea on the balcony.

The ashes were immersed at a ghat on Wednesday. Several clips of the same have surfaced on social media.

As seen in the video, few people were present at the ghat for the rituals, with reports suggesting that everyone had been instructed not to disclose any details about the ceremony.

In one of the videos, Bobby appears getting visibly emotional as he hugs Karan and other family members gathered at the ghat. After the rituals, the family left for Jolly Grant Airport.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor had been ill for some time, and was hospitalised on November 10. Later, he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25 in the presence of his family members and colleagues from the film industry. Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at the crematorium to pay their last respects.

On November 27, a prayer meet in memory of the late actor was held in Mumbai. Called Celebration of Life, the prayer meet was hosted by the Deol family. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai were seen attending the prayer meet, among others.

Hema Malini is Dharmendra's second wife, with the veteran actor having been previously married to Prakash Kaur. Prakash and Dharmendra married in 1954 with whom he had four children- Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters- Esha and Ahana.