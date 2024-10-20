'Sunny Deol's eyes were filled with tears after Gadar 2 reviews,' reveals film's director Anil Sharma

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has revealed how Sunny Deol couldn't hold back his tears after Gadar 2 became a hit. Speaking with news agency ANI, he recalled his phone conversation with Sunny. Anil also talked about the third instalment of the film. (Also Read | Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel celebrate 1 year of Gadar 2, thank fans for box office tsunami) Sunny Deol starred as Tara Singh in the Gadar franchise.

Anil says Sunny cried after Gadar 2 reviews

Anil Sharma said, "My first conversation was on 11th August. I woke up early in the morning and saw my wife and son Utkarsh were watching on X and Instagram. And they showed me that see this. 'See people are giving reviews on YouTube'. I was surprised at the reviews of people. And I thought it might be a review from Australia. No, it's a review from India. I immediately called Sunny Sir. He was also watching the review. We were on speakerphone...his eyes were filled with tears. And he was crying."

Anil recalls what Sunny told him

"He told me while crying. My wife also started crying. I was also crying. All three of us were crying. Sunny sir said, ‘ho gaya (it’s done) Sharmaji'. I said, yes, sir, 'ho gaya'. We met in the evening...Sunny sir had kept a success party at his house. And this is a very big thing. Deols don't hold such parties. The success of film was a big thing for the industry as theatres were revived after the pandemic," added the director.

Anil about Gadar 3

Anil also talked about the third instalment of Gadar. He shared that he will "bring Gadar 3 only when I feel that in comparison to Gadar and Gadar 2, it is a bigger emotional bomb. I am working on it". Anil also said that Gadar 3 isn't a film but an "emotion of the whole of India".

About Gadar franchise

Helmed by Anil, Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar, which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film, which was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. The sequel The film released on August 11, 2023 and set box office records by earning over ₹600 crore.