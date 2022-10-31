Sunny Leone: Halloween is for dressing up, learning it is okay to be messy

Holidays and festivities are all about spreading cheer and strengthening bonds with family. And for actor Sunny Leone, Halloween is one of the best occasions to do that.

The actor, who recalls being excited for the occasion as a child, admits she enjoys it equally as an adult! “What makes Halloween special is the idea of being something you are not, dressing up and learning it’s okay to be messy. Enjoying being something or someone unlike my personality is what Halloween is about for me,” she shares.

Today, the actor, along with her kids — Nisha (7), Asher and Noah (both 4) — and husband, Daniel Weber, plans to dress up as characters from The Incredibles. While it was Weber, who picked out the “interesting” costumes, Leone says it is her task to figure out how to “make it look super cool”.

Reminiscing her childhood trick-or-treat memories, Leone says, “I’d love being creative with my costume. I have the best memories of going door-to-door, collecting candies in a gigantic pillow case and sorting them at home!”

Ask her if she wishes the same for her kids, and the 41-year-old replies, “That’s not possible in India as the culture hasn’t come here yet. When I first came here, Halloween wasn’t really celebrated, but now, Halloween parties have popped up in schools and in our neighbourhood.”

So how does she plan to pass on the love for the holiday to her children? Leone shares she is making a horror house: “It would be age appropriate — something with slime, black lights and things that they can stick their hands into, which can be gooey and weird.”

