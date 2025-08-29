Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan returns to 'prime mode', is surprised Janhvi knows what nightclub is

The teaser of Dharma Productions' upcoming film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was released on Friday morning. The romantic comedy stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. It has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser

The teaser opens with Varun's character dressed as Baahubali a la Prabhas, before his friend tells him he looks like 'Ranveer Singh ki dhoti me Prabhas ka paudha. Varun then clarifies he is not a baahubali, but sanskari Sunny. A montage then introduces us to the rest of the cast - Janhvi in a saree, Sanya on the dance floor, and Rohit Saraf getting his own K3G Shah Rukh helicopter entry.

The short 52-second teaser ends with 'banter' between Varun and Janhvi's characters where she is trying to convince him that she knows what a nightclub is, but he believes she is mistaking a jagran for one. Cue laughs!

Fans react

Fans have praised Varun returning to comedy, calling it his ‘prime avatar’. One fan summed up, “Seeing Vd in such a rom-com after almost years excited ❤❤”

But much of the praise has been reserved for Sonu Nigam's iconic track, Bijuriya, which has been used as the background song in the teaser. One comment read: “Sonu Nigam's this song !! You bring my childhood back.” Another added, “Bijuria bijuria really suit this coz what a fun ride.”

Many noted how the film looked like a continuation to the ‘Dulhania’ films (Badrinath and Humpty Sharma) due to similar vibes and Varun in the lead. Many fans also praised the presence of Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, saying the actors were finally getting their due as leads in a mainstream Bollywood films.

All about the film

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is a spiritual successor to the Dulhania films. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. It will release in theatres on October 2.