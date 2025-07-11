Supriya Pathak talks about her friend-like bond with stepson Shahid Kapoor: ‘Jab main usko pehli baar mili thi…’

Bollywood actor Pankaj Kapur was previously married to Neliima Azeem. However, Shahid Kapoor was just three and a half years old when Pankaj and Neliima separated. Soon after, Pankaj married actor Supriya Pathak, and Shahid was primarily raised by his mother. In a recent interview with BBC News Hindi, Supriya opened up about her bond with Shahid. Supriya Pathak talks about being a friend to step-son Shahid Kapoor.

Supriya Pathak talks about her bond with Shahid Kapoor

When asked about her relationship with stepson Shahid, Supriya said, "Mera beta hai. Bete ke sath toh normal jaisa maa ka rishta hota hai, vaisa hi hai mera aur Shahid ka bhi rishta. Malik ki badi daya hai. Jab main usko pehli baar mili thi, vo 6 saal ka tha. He's really my son (He is my son. The bond I share with Shahid is just like any normal mother-son relationship. By God’s great grace, when I first met him, he was six years old)."

She further spoke about being a friend to her children, saying, "Ruhaan, Sana, Shahid yeh sab mere bacche hain. Main unke saath ladd sakti hun, unhe pyaar kar sakti hun, hass sakti hun. Main sabki dost hun, teeno bacchon ki (Ruhaan, Shahid, Sanah are all my kids. I can fight with them, love them, laugh with them. I am friends with all of them)."

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak relationship

Pankaj and Supriya met during the shoot of their unreleased film Agla Mausam. Both were previously divorced, and they fell in love while working on the film. Despite Supriya’s mother being against their marriage, the couple tied the knot in 1988 and later welcomed their children, Sanah Kapur in 1990 and Ruhaan Kapur in 1994.

Meanwhile, Supriya was last seen in the film Raid 2, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The film was a commercial success, earning ₹237 crore worldwide. The actor is yet to announce her next project.