Sushant Singh Rajput slept just 2 hours: When Kiara Advani revealed his 'strange' habit

Did you know late actor Sushant Singh Rajput slept only for two hours? His MS Dhoni: The story Untold co-star Kiara Advani once revealed in a interview how the late actor was a ‘bit of an insomniac.' She found it ‘strange’ as Sushant was never seen tired on the sets. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh recalls fond memories of him from her wedding day

Kiara Advani, who played Sushant's on-screen wife in MS Dhoni, once appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps's channel. She revealed how Sushant told her that the human body only requires two hours of sleep. Following the same theory, she said Sushant was always energised at work and called it ‘fascinating.’

She said, “He was a bit of an insomniac because when I was like so groggy by the end of it like I need to go to sleep, I don't know he told me this, he said apparently the human body needs only two hours of sleep even when you sleep eight hours or seven hours or whatever each person needs. From that, only two hours is the actual time when your brain is actually sleeping, the rest of the time you may be unconscious or asleep, but your mind is still active.”

“So, he said, I just need two hours of sleep and I was like this is so strange and how does he do this, but he was pretty like energised the next day. He wasn't tired on set. That was just how he was built and made, it was very fascinating,” she further added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on 14 June, 2020. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While the agency earlier ruled out possibilities of murder, it's yet to file a closure report.

Saturday marks the birth anniversary of Sushant. Recently, his sister, Priyanka Singh, posted a throwback picture from her wedding day, featuring him. On the occasion of her wedding anniversary, she fondly walked down the memory lane and wrote, "This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON