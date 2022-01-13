Sushmita Sen claps back at ‘random news’ about adopting a son in hilarious social media post

On Wednesday, many sections of the media misreported that Sushmita Sen had adopted a boy after pictures of the actor and her two daughters with a young boy were shared online. However, it later emerged that the boy was actually Amadeus, Sushmita’s godson and the son of her friend.

On Thursday, the actor took a jibe at the news reports that had claimed that she had adopted Amadeus. Sushmita took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, sharing a picture of her and Amadeus on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, little Amadeus can be seen sitting on the hood of a car and Sushmita talking to him. “Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media…his expression says it all,” the actor captioned the picture.

The picture of hers with Amadeus posted by Sushmita Sen on social media.

Sushmita also added that the picture was clicked by Amadeus mother and her friend. “Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus’ mom),” the caption further read.

Sushmita has two adopted daughters. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. When pictures and videos showed the three with the boy, many assumed she had adopted a third child. However, in one of the videos, Sushmita can be heard saying, “Come, my Godson can also come,” referring to the child.

Amadeus is the son of Sushmita’s friend Sreejaya. In 2019, the actor had even shared a video on her Instagram marking Amadeus’ birth. She had captioned the video, “This is a moment I will cherish forever. Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY straight nine-month. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived. To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you, Shree.”

