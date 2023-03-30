Sushmita Sen reveals how she celebrated one month of her angioplasty, shares video: 'Doing exactly what I love…'

Actor Sushmita Sen has shared a post as she celebrated the completion of one month since her angioplasty. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sushmita posted a monochrome clip featuring herself. The actor revealed that she marked one month of the medical procedure by working. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen returns to work after heart attack as she dubs for Taali, greets paparazzi with a smile) Sushmita Sen shared a post on Instagram.

In the clip, Sushmita was seen giving different poses for the camera as she was on set. She also smiled and gave a glimpse of her team who waved at the camera. The actor was seen in a black outfit in the monochrome video. She also added the song Ankhon Ke Saagar by Shafqat Amanat Ali as the background music.

Sharing the post, Sushmita captioned it, "Celebrating the completion of one month since my Angioplasty…by doing exactly what I love doing…WORKING!!! Lights, camera, ACTION and of course @flavienheldt creating his magic!!!"

Sushmita wrote, "This beautiful song, a forever favourite plays on repeat!!!" The actor added the hashtags – sharing, this vibe, this life, this love, this gratitude, this naughty me. Sushmita concluded her post, "I love you guys!!!"

Reacting to the post, Charu Asopa dropped a red heart emoji. Sophie Choudry said, "You are incredible!!!!" A fan wrote, "If classy was a person." Another person commented, "Your presence on the screen is enough. Your grace is everything. Your graceful presence in the frame brightens the screen. May you always remain victorious like this."

Earlier on Wednesday, Sushmita completed the dubbing and promo shoot of her upcoming web series Taali. On Instagram, Sushmita shared a post which she captioned, "Finally, completed dubbing & promo shoot for our #webseries #Taali. This beautiful team will be missed dearly...what a soulful journey it's been!!! Thank you sir @ravijadhavofficial Alok @shreegaurisawant @gseamsak @voot @officialjiocinema @raghav_dop @umabiju & the incredibly talented Cast & Crew of TAALI sharing happiness and all heart people. I love you guys!!!"

The actor shared a picture and a video in which she celebrated the series wrap along with Taali crew members. In another picture, she posed with the team of the series inside the dubbing studio. Taali is a biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in which Sushmita will be seen essaying the lead role. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the biopic has been helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal. The actor dropped her first look from the series last year. Apart from this, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya season 3.

