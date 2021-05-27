Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen wraps her 'universe' Renee and Alisah in her arms for a bright and happy picture
Sushmita Sen poses with her daughters Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen wraps her 'universe' Renee and Alisah in her arms for a bright and happy picture

  • Sushmita Sen shared a picture featuring her daughters Renee and Alisah. The actor called them her 'universe.'
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:56 PM IST

Sushmita Sen has shared a glimpse of her 'universe' and it comprises her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a mirror selfie featuring her daughters.

In the picture, Sushmita, Renee and Alisah came together for a big, tight hug while the actor took the picture. The frame was brightly light courtesy of the star-shaped fairy light hanging down the mirror. She shared the picture with the caption, "My universe" along with a star emoji.

Sushmita Sen shares a picture with her daughters Renee and Alisah.

Renee recently shared a mirror selfie in the same room. On Wednesday, she shared a picture, in which she was seen wearing a workout ensemble and showing off her toned body. The picture gave a better look at the room.

Sushmita has been in high spirits lately as she's soon going to become an aunt. The actor's brother, Rajeev Sen is expecting his first child with his wife, actor Charu Asopa. Earlier this week, Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her pregnant sister-in-law and announced that she was going to become a bua (aunt).

"’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!" she said. "They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!!" she added.

Also read: Sushmita Sen: 'Even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt'

Charu had previously confirmed that her due date is close to Sushmita's birthday. Speaking with SpotboyE, Charu said, "My due date is around Sushmita didi's birthday so that thing is making me even more excited as whatever we get blessed with a girl or a boy is going to be amazing just like her. As Didi is someone who is unbiased, follows her principles and I really respect her for that. I want my baby to be like her."


