Sussanne Khan, Arslan goni make relationship official on his birthday? He says ‘love you’

Aly Goni's brother, actor Arslan Goni celebrated his birthday on Sunday. The actor shared videos from the midnight cake cutting ceremony in which his rumoured girlfriend Sussanne Khan was seen feeding him cake.

In the videos and photos shared by Arslan on his Instagram Stories, he was seen partying with Sussanne, Anushka Ranjan, Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and Ekta Kapoor.

In one of the videos shared by Arslaan from his cake cutting ceremony, Sussanne was seen feeding him a slice of cake.

In a clip shared by Anushka on Instagram, Sussanne can be seen lighting candles on Arslan's birthday cake. A playful Arslan can be seen trying to put off the candles to irritate her. After which, Sussanne puts her hand near his face in order to stop him. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Happy Birthday Babssii.”

Sussanne also posted a photo with Arslan and captioned it, “Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless.” He commented on the post, writing, “Love You", and Thank you so much …. You are just amazing

Earlier this month, Sussanne and Arslan vacationed together in Goa. The duo has been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the couple attended Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding bash with Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza.

In October, on Sussanne's 43rd birthday, Arslan penned a heartfelt note for her on Instagram. Posting a selfie with her, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” Sussanne replied in the comments section and wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’”.

Sussanne was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons – Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Although they are divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne are on good terms and often join their sons for parties and family get-togethers.

