Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni return from Goa but exit Mumbai airport separately. Watch

Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. However, the duo chose to walk out of the gates separately.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sussanne Khan was seen wearing a short black outfit for the flight. She appeared to be in a rush as she walked towards her car with her luggage.

On other hand, Arslan made a more leisurely exit. The actor was dressed in a black T-shirt and a pair of blue denim pants for the travel. He took a few moments to even interact with the paparazzi. One of them was heard asking Arslan about his trip to Goa. Although Arslan only smiled back in response, he asked the paparazzi how have they been doing lately.

Arslan and Sussanne have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Last month, the rumoured couple attended Anushka Ranjan's pre-wedding bash with Vaani Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza.

In October, Sussanne celebrated her birthday with Arslan in Goa. The birthday bash was also attended by Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, among others. In videos from the birthday bash, Sussanne was seen standing beside Arslan with two cakes placed in front of her. At the start of the video, Sussanne tugged at Arslan to stand beside her during the cake cutting ceremony. But he seemed reluctant.

On her birthday, Arslan shared a post on Instagram, wishing Sussanne. Sharing a selfie with her, Arslan wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life. and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.”

Sussanne was previously married to Hrithik Roshan. The former couple shares two sons – Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. Although they are divorced, Hrithik and Sussanne are on good terms and often join their sons for parties and family get togethers.

