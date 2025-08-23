Swara Bhasker calls backlash over her 'crush' on Dimple Yadav and bisexuality ‘stupid’: Women should admire each other

Actor Swara Bhasker recently found herself at the centre of controversy after she revealed that she has a crush on Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and stated that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual”. In a recent interview with India Today, Swara reacted to the backlash, calling it “stupid” and urged people to focus on more pressing issues such as “vote theft”. Swara Bhasker calls backlash to her 'all humans are bisexual' comment stupid.

What Swara Bhasker had said

In an interview with Screen, Swara had shared her views on sexuality, saying: “We are all bisexual. If you leave people to themselves, we are actually bisexual. But heterosexuality is an ideology that has been culturally ingrained for thousands of years, because that is how the human race perpetuates—so it has to be the norm.” During the conversation, she mentioned that she had a crush on MP Dimple Yadav. Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing sharp backlash online.

Following the controversy, Swara updated her X bio to read, “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

Swara Bhasker reacts to backlash over her ‘everyone is bisexual’ comment

Responding to the criticism, Swara said, “It’s so stupid. I don’t understand what led to the virality. If someone watches the clip, they will know what I was talking about. There was nothing wrong. It was such a light-hearted, banter-like interview. I was basically saying that I am up for a bisexual thing. I was speaking theoretically, not practically. I mean, I’m married and I have a child, so I don’t understand what the confusion is.”

She further praised Dimple Yadav, saying, “She’s a very beautiful, gracious, lovely woman. I think she is an inspiration for a lot of people. She’s a politician’s wife, and she has conducted herself with so much grace and dignity over the years. There’s a lot for me to learn. I put that ‘girl crush advocate’ line on my X bio because I think women should admire and praise each other in public. I don’t understand why there’s anything wrong with that.”

Swara also revealed that her husband, politician Fahad Ahmad, often jokes that her remarks might one day end his career. She reiterated that there are bigger issues to focus on, adding that the Election Commission of India has been accused of “vote theft”, which the public should pay attention to instead of her comments.

Swara Bhasker’s current work

Swara is currently participating in the reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga along with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show also stars Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee–Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, and Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar. The show includes fun tasks and games that test chemistry, communication, patience and compatibility between couples. It is available to stream on Jio Hotstar.