Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker shares quote on falling for ‘someone made entirely from red flags’, says she relates
Swara Bhasker seems to have offered some insight into her relationship patterns.
Swara Bhasker seems to have offered some insight into her relationship patterns.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker shares quote on falling for ‘someone made entirely from red flags’, says she relates

  • Swara Bhasker offered insight into her pattern of falling in love with people ‘made entirely from red flags’ and how it takes her months to get over them.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Swara Bhasker seems to have dropped a hint about the relationships she has been in. She suggested that she has a pattern -- falling in love with someone despite their red flags, trying to ‘fix’ them and eventually spending weeks trying to get over the person.

Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared a quote, which read, “And for my next trick, I fall in love with someone made entirely from red flags, try to fix them, get hurt, and then go on a 3 month bender trying to get over him.” She wrote along with it, “For some unsavoury reason I relate to this entirely,” and added grinning and laughing emojis.


Swara made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish. She went on to star in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding.

Recently, as Veere Di Wedding completed three years of its release, Swara gave a shout-out to her haters. “3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls #veerediwedding #sakshislays,” she wrote, adding that she was ‘grateful’ to have been a part of the film.

Also read | Paras Chhabra says he was offered ‘over bold’ shows: ‘I do not want to be a porn star’

Lately, Swara has been busy with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

Swara’s upcoming projects include the same-sex love story Sheer Qorma, in which she will be seen opposite Divya Dutta, and Jahan Chaar Yaar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker

Related Stories

Swara Bhasker was amused by a man singing songs of Juhi Chawla at a hearing on the 5G rollout.
Swara Bhasker was amused by a man singing songs of Juhi Chawla at a hearing on the 5G rollout.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker in splits as man sings songs from Juhi Chawla films at 5G hearing

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:04 AM IST
Swara Bhasker could not stop laughing as a man kept singing during the virtual hearing of a plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G technology in India.
READ FULL STORY
Swara Bhasker shared a screenshot of the messages in her family WhatsApp group.
Swara Bhasker shared a screenshot of the messages in her family WhatsApp group.
bollywood

Swara jokingly calls out parents on WhatsApp group: ‘Flirt on bilateral chat’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker was left feeling awkward to see her parents ‘flirt(ing)’ in front of her on their family WhatsApp group. See the messages here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.