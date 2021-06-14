Swara Bhasker shares quote on falling for ‘someone made entirely from red flags’, says she relates

Swara Bhasker seems to have dropped a hint about the relationships she has been in. She suggested that she has a pattern -- falling in love with someone despite their red flags, trying to ‘fix’ them and eventually spending weeks trying to get over the person.

Taking to Twitter, Swara Bhasker shared a quote, which read, “And for my next trick, I fall in love with someone made entirely from red flags, try to fix them, get hurt, and then go on a 3 month bender trying to get over him.” She wrote along with it, “For some unsavoury reason I relate to this entirely,” and added grinning and laughing emojis.

For some unsavoury reason I relate to this entirely 😬😬😹😹 pic.twitter.com/7w1Vktbu2U — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 13, 2021





Swara made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish. She went on to star in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding.

Recently, as Veere Di Wedding completed three years of its release, Swara gave a shout-out to her haters. “3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls #veerediwedding #sakshislays,” she wrote, adding that she was ‘grateful’ to have been a part of the film.

Lately, Swara has been busy with projects in the OTT space. Last year, she was seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, Eros Now series Flesh and Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Most recently, she starred in the MX Player series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

Swara’s upcoming projects include the same-sex love story Sheer Qorma, in which she will be seen opposite Divya Dutta, and Jahan Chaar Yaar.

