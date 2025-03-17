Swara Bhasker talks about her interfaith marriage, says they perform ‘rituals from all religions’ on daughter Raabiyaa

Actor Swara Bhasker, often in the news for her inter-faith marriage to Fahad Ahmad, has now shared a glimpse into her approach to parenting. In a recent interview, Swara revealed that she blended rituals from various religions after welcoming her daughter Raabiyaa, saying she “don’t disbelieve in anything”. Also read: Swara Bhasker hits back at trolls questioning why husband Fahad Ahmad didn’t play Holi. Here’s what she said Swara got married to Fahad Ahmad, a student activist and politician, in February 2023.

Swara Bhasker on raising daughter with husband Fahad

During a conversation on SCREEN’s The Suvir Saran Show, Swara spoke about her belief in multiple cultures and religions, revealing that she is intentionally raising her daughter, Raabiyaa, in an environment that celebrates diverse traditions.

She said, “When I was a child, I wouldn’t eat, so my father used to tell stories of Ramayan and the Mahabharat. He would ask me to eat food, and before the climax of the story, he would ask me to finish everything on my plate before telling me the ending. It’s such a beautiful and seamless way to introduce children to culture.”

Talking about her approach to parenting and her decision to expose Raabiyaa to all religions, Swara added, "I don’t disbelieve in anything. Now that our daughter, Raabiyaa, is born, I keep telling Fahad, ‘Let’s perform on her the rituals associated with all religions and cultures so that she’s protected’. We did all the rituals for her from every side, and then I was like, ‘Koi Christian ritual bhi hai kya? (Is there any Christian ritual?)' When she coughs or is unwell, I ask Fahad to recite a prayer.”

More about Swara’s personal life

Swara got married to Fahad Ahmad, a politician, in February 2023. They welcomed their daughter Raabiyaa in September that year. Fahad was a member of the Samajwadi Party before he moved to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). He contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from Anushakti Nagar constituency in Mumbai south-central.

On the film front, Swara was last seen in the 2022 films, Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimansa. She will be next seen in Mrs Falani, which does not have a release date yet.