Taapsee Pannu, Ali Fazal's film Tadka releases online, also stars Shriya Saran, Nana Patekar. Watch trailer

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu, and Ali Fazal's direct OTT release, Tadka: Love Is Cooking, is out and seems to be a comedy of errors. It also stars Nana Patekar and Shriya Saran in lead roles and has been written and directed by actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj. Also read: Ali Fazal says he has seen very few marriages work in his life; would like to disprove it with Richa Chadha

It begins with a wrong number between Nana Patekar's Gaurikshankar and Shriya Saran's Madhura, who is a radio jockey. As they decide to finally meet each other, they send Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu respectively on their behalf. Ali Fazal and Taapsee however, hit it off right away without revealing their real identities. A major confusion seems to be on the cards for all four of them further in the story.

Tadka is based on Malayalam film Salt N Pepper and released on ZEE5 on Friday. Talking about adapting the Malayalam film Salt N Pepper in Hindi, Prakash Raj said, “Tadka is a special film made with love and peppered with laughter, food and joy. I admired the original Malayalam movie, Salt N Pepper and wanted to adapt and direct it in Hindi since it is such a heart-warming yet funny and entertaining story. I am thankful to Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal for joining me in this journey and I am looking forward to Tadka filling people’s tummy and hearts with love and joy”.

Shriya Saran called it a sweet film and said, “I had heard such good things about the original film, Salt N Pepper that when I was approached to be a part of the Hindi remake, I immediately jumped at the opportunity because it is not too often that you get to be directed by Prakash Raj and share the screen with Nana Patekar. Tadka is the kind of cinema that I love and admire as it feels like a tight hug on a cold day, so I hope that the viewers enjoy our sweet film too”.

