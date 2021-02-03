Taapsee Pannu feels she is targeted by trolls as her 'voice counts', says her family is affected by the hate
Taapsee Pannu, who is famous for her ‘befitting replies’ to trolls, opened up about being targeted online. She said that while she has become immune to the hate, her family still gets affected.
In an interview, Taapsee said that perhaps trolls are making efforts to shut her down because she commands a ‘certain power and influence’. She added that when she replies to them, she makes sure to keep her dignity intact and never ‘stoop down to (their) level’.
Speaking to SpotboyE, Taapsee said that it is ‘alarming’ that she has become accustomed to the toxicity on social media to the point that she is now unfazed by it. However, the same cannot be said for her family.
“It does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. They are not used to it. But it is a part of my life and they will have to get used to it. I have had conversations with my family on this matter,” she said.
Taapsee maintained that she will not change herself for her detractors. According to her, she is targeted by trolls because of the reach she has on social media. “Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll,” she said.
Currently, Taapsee is in Goa, shooting for the last schedule of Looop Lapeta. The film is a remake of the German hit Run Lola Run. She also has a host of other films in the pipeline including the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu, Deepak Sundarajan’s Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and a sci-fi thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap.
