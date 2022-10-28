Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation as it’s advisory board member; aims to spread awareness about menstrual health

Hemkunt Foundation today announced the onboarding of pan-India star & youth icon, Taapsee Pannu to its Advisory Board. With this announcement, the award-winning actress becomes the first female ambassador of the foundation. She will be working with the foundation to generate awareness about accessible and affordable healthcare.

The foundation is relentlessly working towards building a better healthcare ecosystem, especially in inaccessible rural areas. It has played a significant role during the pandemic and in the lives of marginalized communities. It came to aid when the medical and healthcare facilities were difficult to secure in the country and positively impacted the lives of 4.2 million people.

Taapsee’s onboarding on the advisory board is a step forward in the same direction. A vocal and passionate individual, Taapsee has collaborated with organizations such as Nanhi Kali in the past to help provide education to underprivileged girls across the country. She has also been instrumental in driving awareness about menstrual health. She has partnered with various brands and organizations to break taboos around periods. With Hemkunt Foundation, she will be generating awareness about its flagship project HF Mobile 100 (Hospital on Wheels), and their ‘Dhabba Nahi’ campaign around Menstrual hygiene and more.

Talking about the reason that made her join Hemkunt Foundation, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am amazed to see the impact Hemkunt Foundation has generated over the years. Their relentless efforts saved millions of lives during the Covid. With initiatives like Mobile 100, ‘Dhabba Nahi’, and lots more the foundation is ensuring that every individual gets access to healthcare which I truly believe is a basic right. Hence, I am glad to collaborate with them to take the cause forward. I hope together we will be able to generate tangible impact in society.”

“We are extremely elated and beyond grateful to have Taapsee Pannu join the Hemkunt Foundation family as one of the advisory board members. Much like the honest and fierce roots of our organization, Taapsee has been known to always stand her ground for what is right and speak the truth. It is an honour to work with her and help those in need together. I am certain together we’ll be able to bring change to the society and make it a better place to live in.” said Harteerath Singh, Director of Hemkunt Foundation.

As a part of its flagship project HF Mobile 100, Hemkunt Foundation has already launched 21 Mobile Medical Units across India. These Mobile Medical Units aka hospitals on wheels are located in rural areas across 7 states to provide medical facilities in inaccessible locations. Each MMU impacts the lives of over 100 people every day. It aims to impact 1 crore lives with the provision of healthcare in the remotest parts of India.

Dhabba Nahi is an access

initiative for women living in marginalized pockets of urban villages and rural landscapes that aims to make basic menstrual hygiene kits available for women during their menstruation.